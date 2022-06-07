CALIFORNIA, Calif. (KTXL) — Residents in California’s 9th Congressional district voted in the primary on June 7 for a new representative in the U.S. Congress.

The district currently represents over 746,000 residents, as the of 2020 Census, according to Ballotpedia.

The congressional district is currently represented by Democrat Jerry McNerney, who is not seeking re-election in 2022.

The U.S. Congressional 9th district is centered in Stockton and consists of most of San Joaquin County and portions of Contra Costa and Sacramento counties.

Tracy, Manteca and Ripon, which were formerly in the state’s 10th congressional district, are now part of the district, while Antioch, Lathrop and Brentwood are no longer in the district, due to redistricting.

According to the California Secretary of State’s website, here are the candidates running for the 9th district:

Rep. Josh Harder (D) — U.S. Congressman in California’s 10th district (redistricting)

Harpreet Singh Chima (D) — Union organizer/researcher

Karena Apple Feng (D)

Khalid Jeffrey Jafri (D) — Engineer/farmer/businessman

Jonathan Madison (R) — Litigator/business owner

Tom Patti (R) — County supervisor/businessman

Jim Shoemaker (R) — Tradesman/business owner

Mark T. Andrews (no party preference) — Business owner

Residents can find out which district they live in by using the state’s official “Find Your California Representative” website.