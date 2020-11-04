Candidates in race for District 10 keep focus on economy, veterans’ health care

STANISLAUS COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — In south San Joaquin and Stanislaus counties, the race for District 10 is heating up.

Representative Josh Harder, a former venture capitalist turned lawmaker, is facing veterinarian and small business owner Dr. Ted Howze.

Rep. Harder and Dr. Howze come from opposing political sides but both have outlined similar Central Valley issues they plan to address if elected.

Since Harder, a Democrat, first took office in 2018, he has fought for veterans’ health care, specifically Vietnam War veterans who were sickened by the herbicide agent orange.

While Howze, a Republican, has personally helped a Modesto World War II veteran get health care benefits.

Leading up to Election Day, both candidates have told FOX40 that getting the economy back on track is a priority after so many families have been impacted by COVID-19.

“Roots here in the valley, has spent the last 26 years working here in agriculture as a large animal veterinarian serving the dairy industry, horse owners, ranchers. You know, somebody who actually knows what the flavor of the valley is,” Howze said on Tuesday.

“I think people are really frustrated by what they’ve seen over the last year,” Harder said. “And we need to get this pandemic under control and we need to help people who survive through this very difficult financial time. And that’s exactly what our campaign has been focused on.”

In reports, a number of racist, conspiracy theories and demeaning posts were discovered on Dr. Howze’s social media accounts. He told FOX40 back in October that his accounts were hacked.

He has also claimed that Harder wants to defund the police. Harder told FOX40 that is not the case.

Later on Tuesday evening, FOX40 will speak to the candidates after the polls close.

Harder is holding a socially-distanced watch party. Many of his supporters will be joining him virtually.

Howze is hosting a small, private gathering with family and supporters.