Count continues in close Stockton mayoral race

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — The Stockton mayoral race was still too close to call Wednesday, as both candidates are hopeful but say they’re waiting for final results.

“It’s important to never count your chickens before they hatch. There’s still a lot of votes to be counted. And we’re just really thankful for where we’re at, at this pointing the stage,” candidate Kevin Lincoln, who led the race Wednesday, told FOX40.

Mayor Michael Tubbs echoed that sentiment in a statement:

“Over the last four years we have built a solid foundation towards a better future. It is my hope to continue this work as your mayor, however, before anyone can declare a victory, each and every vote must be counted.”

Political analyst Lee Neves agrees this race isn’t over just yet.

“Kevin Lincoln shouldn’t be measuring the drapes and Michael Tubbs should not be updating his resume,” he said. “There’s still too much of a vote out there.”

Neves broke down what he thinks made this such a close contest.

“Kevin Lincoln comes across as, you know, a very nice, sincere, family-oriented type of guy,” Neves said.

Neves said what may have hurt Tubbs’ reelection chances is his national presence.

“One thing Michael did a lot of, and it’s not negative, I mean, he had a national brand that was able to bring attention to Stockton and maybe just explaining that a little better,” Neves told FOX40. “You got to be able to say that, ‘Look, I’m going to New York, I’m going to Chicago, I’m going to Philadelphia to bring attention to Stockton, to bring resources to Stockton.’ I don’t think that case was made very clear, at least the voters don’t think apparently that case was made very well.”

As thousands of more ballots continue to be counted both candidates say they’re proud of voter turnout.

“I am honored by the support of our Stockton residents,” Tubbs said.

“Regardless of what the outcome is, when the dust settles and all the votes are in, I have no regrets and I’ve fallen even more deeper in love with this city,” Lincoln told FOX40.

The San Joaquin County Registrar of Voters will update results again Thursday evening. They also stress that final results may be significantly different.