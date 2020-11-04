Democrat Ami Bera wins reelection in District 7 race

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — The Associated Press says Democrat Ami Bera has won reelection to the U.S. House in California’s 7th Congressional District.
Overnight, Bera released the following statement:
“It’s been an honor to represent the people of California’s 7th Congressional District and I am grateful for the trust voters have placed in me once again.
While many races across the country are still undecided, what is certain is that we must come together as one nation – as Democrats, Republicans, and Independents – to begin to heal this country.
We face many difficult challenges ahead, including ending this pandemic, ensuring affordable and quality health care for every American, and growing our economy for working families. However, we can rise to the occasion and meet these challenges head on, as we’ve done generation after generation before. It will take hard work, empathy, and working across party lines to build compromise. I promise that I will continue to be a leader that puts people over politics to make government work for the people of Sacramento County.”