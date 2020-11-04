Democrat John Garamendi wins reelection in District 3 race

WALNUT GROVE, Calif. (KTXL) — The Associated Press says Democrat John Garamendi has won reelection to the U.S. House in California’s 3rd Congressional District.

Tuesday night, Garamendi released a statement that read in part:

Thank you to the voters of the 3rd Congressional District for tonight’s vote of confidence. This victory gives us an opportunity to continue the critically important work that’s before us.



The national election has exposed the reality of a deeply divided nation in remarkably stark terms. This is not new to America. Our history is filled with periods of conflict, but America always moves toward a ‘More Perfect Union.’ President Lincoln Charged Americans to ‘bind up the Nation’s wounds’ in his second inaugural address. After years of division, we must heal similar wounds today.



Joe Biden has described this election as the ‘battle for the soul of our nation.’ I couldn’t agree more. As we continue to tabulate election results from across the country, I am confident that Joe Biden will be deemed the winner of the Presidential election. He has made his priorities clear: He will govern for every American. He will champion policies that defeat the COVID-19 pandemic and chart a path to build back a better economy than we had before the virus. He is a Democratic candidate, but he will be an American President who fights for all of us. That’s exactly what our country needs right now.