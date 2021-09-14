Democrats, Republicans urge Californians to vote in recall as polls come to a close

RIO LINDA, Calif. (KTXL) – With just hours until polls close in California’s recall election of Gov. Gavin Newsom, volunteers took to the phones at the El Dorado County Republican Party headquarters in one last attempt to get out the message to vote.

“We’ve got to get rid of him. We’ve got to replace him with somebody better,” said El Dorado County Republican Party Chairman Todd White. “People are voting. I think a lot of conservatives are waiting to the last minute to turn in their ballots. I feel very good about this.”

In the Rio Linda neighborhood, volunteers with the Sacramento County Democratic Party like Sara Velasco have been canvasing from home to home, urging residents to vote no on the recall.

“It’s hot, but people have been really eager to keep Gavin and everyone I talked to so far has already gotten their ballots in,” Velasco said. “So everything’s been very, very positive.”

“Democrats are behind Gov. Newsom,” Velasco continued when asked what her message to voters was. “We absolutely are committed and will not let this bus run us over.”

And while Democrats and Republicans are hoping for different outcomes, they do agree on the importance to participate in our democracy.

“Call your friends, your family,” Velasco said. “Let them know we still need those votes.”

“We’re going until the polls close because every vote counts,” White told FOX40. “This election is going to be very close.”

Need to find a voting center near you? Click here to find the closest location to vote or drop off your ballot.