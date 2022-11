EL DORADO COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) – Residents in El Dorado County will be able to vote on two separate city councils and make their choice on several measures.

Residents in Placerville and South Lake Tahoe will be voting to fill three seats each in their respective city councils.

County residents will decide if Measures R and S will be approved or denied.

South Lake Tahoe residents will also be voting on Measure G.

Some voters in El Dorado County will vote on Measures H, J, K, L, M, N, P and Q.