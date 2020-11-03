Election officials warn against electioneering through clothing at poll places

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — For voters planning on heading to the polls on Tuesday, they should be aware of the dress restrictions meant to keep polling places neutral and safe for voters.

“You cannot wear whatever you want, so electioneering is not just trying to verbally convince people to vote for your candidate or your proposition — it’s also what you wear. So, if you’re wearing anything that has a specific candidate, measure or proposition listed, those things are not allowed in the vote center,” Sacramento County spokesperson Janna Haynes told FOX40.

However, Haynes said President Donald Trump’s signature “Make America Great Again” hats are allowed.

“A campaign slogan or candidate slogan that does not specifically reference whatever candidate or measure it is for is actually allowed,” Haynes said.

State law prohibits electioneering within 100 feet from a vote center.

Haynes said if you witness someone closer or any type of voter intimidation, you should immediately tell a county election poll worker.

“They will obviously try to handle and defuse the situation on their own,” Haynes explained. “They’ll ask people to remove their items if they want to come in and vote; they’ll ask them to leave if they refuse. Any event where they cannot come to an agreement about the next step, they will call local law enforcement to intervene.”

And if someone is still not registered to vote, California does allow them to register at the polls on Election Day.

“It will be what is called a conditional voter registration form, and then they’ll allow you to cast a provisional ballot. What that means is that we’re going to take your registration and your ballot back to our office verify your eligibility; assuming everything checks out, then we’ll process your ballot as normal,” Haynes said.

Poll workers will be taking COVID-19 prevention measures, wearing masks and gloves and ensuring people socially distance themselves, according to Haynes.

However, she says no one will be required to wear a mask to vote.

“We will not deny your right to vote if you’re not wearing a mask. But what we will ask is that you wait while we set up a specific voting booth area for you that is far away from other voters and from staff — so just know that it may elongate the time that you’re at the vote center, but we will make accommodations for people that are mask-less,” Haynes said.

Polls will close at 8 p.m. Tuesday. While that’s the cut off time for drop boxes, anyone who is still in line at that time will still be allowed to vote.

Voter intimidation will be prosecuted.