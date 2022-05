(KTXL) — With ballots being mailed to every registered voter in California this week, Sacramento County published the drop-off locations for residents who choose to vote by mail ahead of the primary on June 7.

A total of 74 locations across 17 cities in the county officially opened Monday, May 9. Each box is open during different hours of the day.

Here is where Sacramento County residents can drop off their ballot:

Sacramento

Arcade Library —2443 Marconi Avenue

Open Tuesday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Open Election Day, 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Open Tuesday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Open Election Day, 7:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m.

Open Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., closed May 30

Open Election Day, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Open every day, 6 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Open Election Day, 6 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Open every day, 6 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Open Election Day, 6 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Open every day, 6 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Open Election Day, 6 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Open every day, 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Open Election Day, 6 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Open every day, 6 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Open Election Day, 6 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Open every day, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m

Open Election Day, 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Open Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Open May 14, 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.​

Closed May 30

Open Election Day, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Open Tuesday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Open Election Day 7 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Open Tuesday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Open Election Day, 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Open Tuesday through Saturday, 10 a.m to 6 p.m.

Open Election Day, 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Open every day, 7:30 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Open Election Day, 7:30 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Open Tuesday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Open Election Day, 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Open Tuesday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Open Election Day, 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Open Tuesday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Open Election Day, 7 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Open every day, 6 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Open Election Day, 6 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Open every day, 6 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Open Election Day, 6 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Open every day, 6 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Open Election Day 6:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m.

Open every day, 6 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Open Election Day, 6 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Open every day, 6 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Open Election Day, 6 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Open Tuesday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Open Election Day, 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Open Tuesday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Open Election Day, 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Open Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Closed May 30

Open Election Day, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Open Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Closed May 30

Open Election Day, 8 to 5 p.m.

Open Tuesday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Open Election Day, 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Open Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m

Closed May 30

Open Election Day, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Open Wednesday through Sunday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Thursday through Sunday, 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Closed Election Day

Open Tuesday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Open Election Day, 7:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m.

Open Tuesday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Open Election Day, 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Open Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Closed May 30

Open Election Day. 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Open Tuesday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Open Election Day, 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

24 Hours — Under 24-hour video monitoring​

Open Election Day until 8 p.m.

Antelope

Bel-Air — 7901 Walerga Road

Open every day, 6 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Open Election Day.6 a.m. to 8 p.m.

North Highlands-Antelope Library — 4235 Antelope Road

Open Tuesday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Open Election Day, 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Carmichael

Bel-Air — 4005 Manzanita Aveune

Open every day, 6 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Open Election Day, 6 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Open Tuesday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Open Election Day, 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Open every day, 6 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Open Election Day, 6 a.m. to 8 p.m.​

Citrus Heights

City of Citrus Heights City Hall — 6360 Fountain Square Drive

24 Hours – Under 24-hour video monitoring

Open Election Day until 8:00 p.m.

Open every day, 6 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Open Election Day, 6 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Open Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., closed 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. and May 30

Open Election Day, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., closed 12 p.m. to 1 p.m.

Open Tuesday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Open Election Day, 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Courtland

Nonie Wetzel Courtland Library — 170 Primasing Avenue

Open Tuesday through Saturday, 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Open Election Day, 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Elk Grove

Bel-Air — 5100 Laguna Boulevard

Open every day, 6 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Open Election Day, 6 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Open every day, 6 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Open Election Day, 6 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Open every day, 6 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Open Election Day, 6 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Open Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Closed May 30

Open Election Day, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Open Tuesday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Open Election Day, 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Open Tuesday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Open Election Day, 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Open Monday through Friday, 5 a.m. to 9 p.m., Saturday and Sunday 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.​

May 30, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Open Election Day, 5 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Open every day, 6 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Open Election Day, 6 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Fair Oaks

Fair Oaks Library — 11601 Fair Oaks Boulevard

Open Tuesday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Open Election Day, 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Open every day, 6 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Open Election Day, 6 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Open every day Monday through Sunday, 6 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Open Election Day, 6 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Folsom

Bel-Air — 2760 East Bidwell Street

Open every day, 6 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Open Election Day, 6 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Open Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Closed May 30

Open Election Day, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Open every day, 6 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Open Election Day 6 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Open every day, 6 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Open Election Day, 6 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Galt

Galt — Marian O. Lawrence Library — 1000 Caroline Avenue

Open Tuesday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Open Election Day, 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Open Monday through Thursday, 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Closed May 30

Open Election Day, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Open every day, 6 a.m.to 10 p.m.

Open Election Day, 6 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Gold River

Bel-Air — 2155 Golden Centre Lane

Open every day, 6 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Open Election Day, 6 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Isleton

Isleton City Hall — 101 2nd Street

Open Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Closed 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. and May 30

Open Election Day, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., closed 12 p.m.to 1 p.m.

Open Tuesday through Saturday, 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Open Election Day, 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Orangevale

Orangevale Library — 8820 Greenback Lane, Suite L

Open Tuesday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Open Election Day, 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Rancho Cordova

KP International Market — 10971 Olson Drive

Open every day, 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Open Election Day, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Open every day, 6 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Open Election Day, 6 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Open Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Closed May 30

Open Election Day, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Rancho Murieta

Bel-Air — 7315 Murieta Drive

Open every day, 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Open Election Day, 6 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Open Monday through Thursday, 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Closed May 30

Open Election Day, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Rio Linda

Rio Linda Library — 6724 6th Street

Open Tuesday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Open Election Day, 7 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Walnut Grove

Walnut Grove Library — 14177 Market Street

Open Tuesday through Saturday, 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Open Election Day, 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Wilton

Wilton Garage — 11050 Wilton Rd, Suite B

Open Monday through Friday, 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Closed May 30

Open Election Day, 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.​