(FOX40.COM) — The final results in two November 7 school board elections were released Friday.

Manuel L. Perez won Seat 7 on the San Juan Unified School District governing board with 2,839 votes, about 54.12% of all votes.

The only other candidate on the ballot, Murad “Moe” Sarama, received 2,407 votes.

The county reported 51 undervotes and 11 overvotes in the San Juan school board election. No write-in votes were recorded.

In the race for Seat 4 on the Natomas Unified School District governing board, Scott Dosick earned the most votes, 561, about 25.78% of all votes cast.

Amir Khan finished second with 535 votes.

Brenda L. Borge came in third with just three fewer votes than Khan.

Monique Hikman received 396 votes, Krystal King received 144 votes, and Shahzad “Shawn” Anwar received 8 votes.

The county reported 7 undervotes and 8 overvotes in the Natomas school board election. No write-in votes were recorded.