CALIFORNIA (KTXL) — Two hours after polls closed, incumbent Josh Harder leads opponent Tom Patti by more than 20 percentage points in the race to represent California’s 9th U.S. Congressional district.

As of 10:15 p.m., Harder, a Democrat, garnered 38,741 votes to Republican Patti’s 23,853.

The 9th District was redrawn as part of the 2020 redistricting process. Prior to redistricting, Harder represented California’s 10th U.S. Congressional District since 2019.

California’s new 9th Congressional District covers parts of Contra Costa, Sacramento and San Joaquin counties.

In the June primary, Harder and Patti earned 36.7% and 29% of the vote, respectively.