CALIFORNIA (KTXL) — The Associated Press called the race for California’s 9th Congressional District for Democrat Josh Harder over his Republican opponent Tom Patti.

As of 11:28 a.m. Wednesday morning, Harder leads with 56.3% of the vote leaving Patti with 43.7%.

In terms of votes counted so far, Harder has 74,966 votes and Patti has 58,182.

The 9th District was redrawn as part of the 2020 redistricting process. Prior to redistricting, Harder represented California’s 10th U.S. Congressional District since 2019.

California’s new 9th Congressional District covers parts of Contra Costa, Sacramento and San Joaquin counties.

In the June primary, Harder and Patti earned 36.7% and 29% of the vote, respectively.