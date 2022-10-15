(KTXL) — Funding for transportation projects and addressing homelessness will be some of the measures on the ballot in Sacramento County and the city of Sacramento for the 2022 midterm election.

Here are the measures Sacramento voters will see on their ballot.

Sacramento County measures

Measure A

If passed, this measure will raise sales taxes in Sacramento County to fund transportation projects, including road maintenance such as fixing potholes and repairing damaged streets. Transportation projects also include creating new roads and expanding transit services.

Projects that will have further funding will be maintenance on the American River Parkway and the Capital Southeast Connector Expressway, which would connect Highways 50 and 99 and Interstate 5. The expressway would connect Elk Grove, Folsom and Rancho Cordova.

For the measure to pass, it would need at least 50% approval from voters and it would increase sales taxes by 0.5% for 40 years, raising an estimated $212,512,500 per year.

Measure B

This measure would establish a tax on cannabis businesses in unincorporated areas to fund homeless services in the county if passed.

Currently, the county doesn’t allow cannabis dispensaries in unincorporated areas, but the Board of Supervisors would set regulations if the measure passes. Only the city of Sacramento and the city of Isleton are legally allowed to sell marijuana in Sacramento County.

The taxes for cannabis dispensaries would generate an estimated $5.1 million to $7.7 million, which would be spent on homeless services.

Measure D

If passed, this measure would allow county and city governments to build affordable housing after authorization from a prior measure expires in 2024.

Since 1968, Sacramento voters have approved the development of affordable housing in five different ballot measures. Voters last approved an affordable housing measure in 2004.

The measure won’t require the county or city to build affordable housing units nor would it raise property taxes.

Sacramento City measures

Measure L

If passed, this measure, known as the “Sacramento Children and Youth Health and Safety Act,” would create an ongoing Sacramento Children’s Fund using 40% of the city’s revenue from taxing cannabis sales.

A nine-person committee would be created to oversee the money’s usage and make budget recommendations to the city council.

The fund would be dedicated to organizations that provide support services for youth programs for those who are 25 and under.

Measure M

If passed, this measure would implement a new district map after the first election following redistricting as opposed to taking effect immediately as it is currently.

The new district boundaries will be used in upcoming elections when terms are up for current city council members. If passed, the measure will not apply to a recall election or a special election to fill a seat.

Measure N

This measure would have funds from the transit occupancy tax — also known as the hotel tax — be spent on tourism-related projects.

Projects would include a youth sports complex and renovations at the Old Sacramento Waterfront. If passed, the measure will not change the hotel tax rate.

Measure O

This measure also known as the “Emergency Shelter and Enforcement Act of 2022” would allow city officials to provide more shelters for unhoused residents, but at the same time would ban homeless encampments if it were passed.

Before enforcement begins on “unlawful encampments,” the city will be required to offer an available shelter space or allow an unhoused person to voluntarily move from public property. That person would be could be charged with a misdemeanor if they were to reject the offer or refuses to move.