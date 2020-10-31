If you still need to mail in your California ballot, don’t worry. You have some time

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — If you haven’t mailed in your ballot already, don’t fret, it’s not too late. You have until Nov. 3 to get your ballot postmarked and in the mail.

The U.S. Postal Services says starting Saturday, mail carriers will be checking every residential mailbox to collect ballots, regardless if they have mail to deliver.

“It has to be postmarked by Nov. 3,” said Keith Smith, an associate political science professor at the University of the Pacific.

Smith said California voters don’t have to worry because ballots that arrive after Election Day can still be counted.

“It can take up to 17 days to arrive at the registrar’s office in your county,” he explained.

Election officials say the cutoff for mail-in ballots postmarked on or before Election Day is Nov. 20.

“As long as it arrives within that window and everything else is correct, like you’ve signed it and dated it on the outside of the envelope and your signature matches, then your ballot will be counted,” Smith said.

Regardless, confusion over mail-in voting deadlines is flooding social media.

Smith said that’s because different states have different deadlines for when votes will be counted.

“It has to do with the fact that so many states who don’t normally do mail balloting have introduced it for this election,” he told FOX40. “And so, there’s a lot of places where people are experiencing it for the first time.”

Smith said California is a voter friendly state and the Nov. 3 deadline is clear.

“California is actually one of the easiest states for people to vote in,” Smith said.

According to a Northern Illinois University study, California is the 10th easiest state to vote in in the country.

If you want to ensure your ballot gets counted on Election Day rather than in days that follow, you can always drop it off at your county’s registrar’s office, a voting center or an official ballot drop box.

Have you already mailed in or dropped off your ballot? Click or tap here to track it.