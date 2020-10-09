Interview: Sacramento Sister Circle, BWOPA Voter Guide

Two years ago, Black voters were credited with pulling off a blue wave in the mid-terms — particularly Black female voters.

With mail-in ballots out and early trips to the polls underway, this is when voter guides of all types are landing in the hands of those registered to make their voices heard.

The voter guide produced locally by members of Sacramento Sister Circle and Black Women Organized for Political Action (BWOPA) launched online last night.

This new guide proves there are many different approaches to politics within the Black community.

Sonseeahray spoke to Dr. Flojaune Cofer of Sacramento Sister Circle and Sadalia King of BWOPA to talk about their guide.

Click here to view the Sacramento Sister Circle Voter Guide.