Is Proposition 22 exploitation or fair compensation? California voters will decide

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — It’s a battle in which both sides claim to be doing what’s best for workers.

“To choose when they want to work, where they want to work, how long they want to work,” said Geoff Vetter, a spokesperson for Yes on 22.

“This measure was written by the app companies, for the app companies,” said Mike Roth, a spokesperson for No on 22.

California’s Proposition 22 would make drivers for app-based companies like Uber and Lyft be considered independent contractors, with certain promised benefits.

“Prop 22 would add a minimum earnings guarantee of 120% of the local minimum wage,” Vetter said. “And it would also provide new health care benefits starting at just 15 hours of work a week.”

The reason for Proposition 22’s existence is recent state legislation limiting who can be considered independent contractors and who is an employee.

“Prop 22 will offer no minimum wage, no overtime, no paid sick leave, no unemployment,” Roth said.

Roth said Proposition 22 is not the answer for what’s best for drivers.

“And now they are trying to buy themselves their own exemption to continue to exploit its workers,” he said of the companies behind the proposition.

Monday, Oct. 19 is the last day to register to vote in California.