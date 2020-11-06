‘It’s incredibly humbling’: New Bay Area assemblyman to break ground at State Capitol

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — California’s youngest lawmaker, 25-year-old Alex Lee, will be sworn in as an assemblyman at the Capitol next month.

“It’s incredibly humbling,” Lee told FOX40.

Lee is hoping to bring a fresh, young voice to a legislature where most members are at least twice his age.

Representing parts of Alameda and Santa Clara counties, he’ll be not only the youngest state lawmaker in nearly a century — but also the first openly bisexual lawmaker in California.

“When people celebrate being the first of something, it’s a huge responsibility. It’s on people like me to make sure there are more. More people who are queer, bisexual and other identities, more young people who come after me if I do this successfully,” Lee said.

“As corny as it sounds, I’ve always wanted to make an impact on society and make people’s lives better,” he added.

Lee told FOX40 Thursday a life in legislating has long been his dream. With that, the Sacramento area won’t be new to him; he was student body president at UC Davis as a political science major, and worked in legislative offices for two lawmakers.

“I worked for the state Senate and the state Assembly; I helped write and passed laws that actually got passed and signed,” Lee said. “I knew the true impact and power, but I was also very frustrated sometimes. Even though we live in a deep blue state, a lot of the big policy envisions we espouse don’t come to reality.”

The Bay Area native says he understands the experience of many Californians. Lee still lives with his mother, and worked for unnamed app-based companies to make ends meet during his campaigns, something he did to uphold one of his first promises as an assemblyman:

“I do not take and I will never take any money from corporations, from police unions, from the fossil fuel industry, or from real estate developers or associations because it is so important to me to represent the people of California and not these wealthy special interests that corrode our democracy,” Lee said.

He will be sworn in Dec. 7.