SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — Jim Cooper now leads Jim Barnes 90,602 votes to 71,921 in the Sacramento County Sheriff’s primary election race, according to new results released by the county on Friday afternoon.

The new results show that Cooper has 55.75% of the vote count so far, while Barnes has 44.25%.

Cooper, a California Assemblyman and former Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department captain, is running against Barnes, an undersheriff in the sheriff’s office.

Both are looking to replace Sheriff Scott Jones, who will not continue in the position after the current term ends.

Jones ran in the primary election for U.S. Congress in California’s 3rd District, but the Associated Press projects that another two candidates will advance to the November general election, Kevin Kiley and Kermit Jones.

Sacramento County will issue another update on vote counts on Tuesday, June 14.