SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — Ballot Drop Boxes are currently located throughout Sacramento County where voters can drop off their ballots through Election Day.

Click here for a list of all the Ballot Drop Box locations in the county.

Here are the following important dates to know in Sacramento County for the 2022 General Election.

Monday, Oct. 24

Monday, Oct. 24, is the last day of voter registration for the California 2022 General Election. According to the county, all “voter registration forms must be postmarked by this date or delivered to the VRE Office at 7000 65th St., Suite A, Sacramento, CA 95823 by 5 p.m.” All online voter registration must be completed by midnight.

Tuesday, Oct. 25

Conditional Voter Registration begins and all CVR voters have to vote in person at a ” Vote Center or the VRE Office at 7000 65th St., Suite A,” in Sacramento. CVR voters will be open through Election Day.

Saturday, Oct. 29

11 Vote Centers in the county will open.

Tuesday, Nov. 1

Tuesday, Nov. 1, is the last day that Vote by Mail ballots can be mailed to voters. After this date, the Vote by Mail ballots is available for pick up at the VRE Office or Vote Centers in Sacramento County.

Saturday, Nov. 5

All voting centers will be open throughout Sacramento County.

Tuesday, Nov. 8

Election Day