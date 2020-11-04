Lines continue to grow at the polls in Sacramento County

Your Local Election Headquarters

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — FOX40 is providing updates on the election in Sacramento County. Polls close at 8 p.m — but those in line by then will still be able to cast a ballot — and preliminary results are expected to be given at 8:15 p.m.

Share this story

More Your Local Election Headquarters

Don't miss

More Featured

Latest News

More News