LIVE: Hearing underway on Trump campaign lawsuit to keep Clark County polls open until 8 p.m.

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Trump campaign and Nevada Republican Party filed a lawsuit Tuesday afternoon to keep polls open until 8 p.m.

According to the lawsuit, which names Joseph Gloria, the registrar of voters for Clark County, requests that a preliminary and permanent injunctive relief be granted to keep some polling locations open until 8 p.m. instead of closing at 7 p.m. The suit lists 21 polling sites.

The filing includes a tweet from the Elections Division for the Nevada Secretary of State that went out Tuesday morning after those polling places opened late.

Clark County voters…several polling locations in the county are experiencing technical problems and have not yet opened. If you are waiting in line, please be patient. The sites will open soon. #ElectionDay #NevadaVotes — Nevada Elections (@NVElect) November 3, 2020