Mayor Michael Tubbs concedes race to opponent Kevin Lincoln

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — In a letter sent Tuesday, incumbent Mayor Michael Tubbs conceded the Stockton mayoral race to his opponent, Kevin Lincoln.

“I congratulate Kevin Lincoln and wish him the best as our new mayor. He will need all of our support as we still have issues of poverty, education, health, and especially COVID-19 that must be addressed,” Mayor Tubbs wrote in a letter outlining his and the city’s successes.

“Regardless of what the outcome is, when the dust settles and all the votes are in, I have no regrets and I’ve fallen even more deeper in love with this city,” Lincoln told FOX40 back in early November.

Tubbs became mayor in 2017 after defeating Republican incumbent Anthony Silva. The 30-year-old Stockton-native is the youngest and first Black mayor of the city.

He has garnered national attention after launching one of the country’s first guaranteed income programs. Last year, the privately-funded program began giving $500 each month for 18 months to 125 Stockton families whose monthly median income was less than half the national median.

Tubbs was also the focus of the HBO documentary “Stockton on My Mind.”

“Today, I am proud to say that in Stockton, whether you want to give back through service to your community, expand your education or build a career, it can all be done here within our city. Again, I am honored to have served as your mayor and I will continue to support the work needed to move our city forward,” Tubbs wrote in his letter.

