Mayoral candidates differ on solutions for homelessness in Stockton

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — Voters have will decide who will be mayor and lead the city of Stockton for the next four years.

Incumbent Mayor Michael Tubbs is facing challenger Kevin Lincoln.

“I’ve proven myself not to be perfect but be persistent and committed to do everything in my power to make my hometown the best it could be,” Tubbs told FOX40.

“It’s about improving the quality of life for all Stocktonians and that is what I’m committed to as the next mayor of Stockton, is that I’m going to put the needs of this community first,” Lincoln told FOX40.

Both candidates say Stockton faces a number of challenges including crime and homelessness.

Where they differ is about how best to solve the city’s homeless issue.

Lincoln says he would focus on mental health and substance abuse services.

“It’s absolutely critical as a community that our city partners with our county and we make sure that we get the appropriate resources and facilities available for our homeless population that will address the root cause of homelessness in our community,” Lincoln explained.

Tubbs says housing first is the best way forward.

“Have to house people before you can give them services. And the city doesn’t control those services anyway. That’s county function but the city can control land use and development and housing and affordable housing,” Tubbs explained.

Gov. Gavin Newsom awarded Stockton $4.3 million dollars to provide permanent housing to those in need.

Regardless of where they stand on the issues, both candidates are encouraging everyone to vote.

“The power to affect change is in the hands of the people of Stockton in this election. Every single vote matters. Every single vote counts,” Lincoln said.

“Voting is the first step to creating change, so we have to vote,” Tubbs said. “To make Stockton the community we know it can be.

Monday, Oct. 19 is the last day to register to vote in California.