NEVADA COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — Nevada County residents voted to determine which candidates will compete in the general election in November in a number of county- and city-level races.

Voters in Nevada County had the chance to help decide the next assessor/recorder, auditor-controller and clerk-recorder.

Nevada County residents within Board of Supervisor Districts 3 and 4 were also able to vote on their next Board of Supervisors representative. Residents can find their supervisorial district using this map from the county government.

Some residents will be able to vote for Nevada City Council.