PLACER COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — In addition to a number of statewide races, Placer County residents will have their chance to determine which candidates will compete in the general election in November in a number of county-level races.

Voters in Placer County will have the option to choose the next sheriff, assessor and clerk-recorder.

Placer County residents within Board of Supervisor District 2 were able to vote on their next Board of Supervisors representative. Residents can check the Placer County website to determine their Board of Supervisor district.