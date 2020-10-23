Political analysts discuss final 2020 presidential debate

(KTXL) — Thursday night’s presidential debate between President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden came one week after what was supposed to be the second debate between the two.

In addition to the pandemic, several issues discussed during the campaign were brought to the stage. They included Trump’s tax returns and Hunter Biden’s business dealings overseas.

Political analysts Tim Rosales, on the Republican side, and Ed Emerson, on the Democratic side, joined FOX40’s Nikki Laurenzo following the last debate before Election Day.