Political consultants discuss race for the final key battleground states

Several key battleground states remain up for grabs in the race for the White House.

Former Vice President Joe Biden took Michigan and Wisconsin earlier Wednesday.

Nevada, Pennsylvania, Georgia, North Carolina and Alaska were still counting votes Wednesday night.

The Trump campaign has filed lawsuits in Michigan, Georgia and Pennsylvania.

As FOX40 continues to track the votes, Nikki Laurenzo speaks with political consultants Tim Rosales, on the Republican side, and Ed Emerson, on the Democratic side.