SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — For people looking to cast their vote for the 2022 General Election, there are a couple of services you can use for transportation that are low-cost or free.

From transit systems to rideshare services, here is how you can get to the polls in the Sacramento area on Nov. 8.

Sacramento public transit services

The Sacramento Regional Transit District (SacRT) is offering free rides to voters as part of a partnership with Sacramento County for the “Drive the Vote” campaign.

SacRT services will drop off voters at voting centers and ballot drop box locations across the Sacramento region.

Free rides are being offered on all of SacRT’s buses, light rails, SmartRT Ride, and SacRT GO paratransit services. According to SacRT’s website, a flyer or exemption is not necessary for a free ride.

“By removing the transportation barrier, we hope that Sacramento area voters take advantage of free rides to help cast their ballot,” SacRT General Manager and CEO Henry Li said in a statement. “It is free to vote and SacRT is making it free to drive you to vote.”

Tap here for a list of the county’s drop-off locations.

Passengers can plan their transit trip here.

San Joaquin public transit services

San Joaquin County residents also have a free option to get to the polls on Election Day.

The San Joaquin Regional Transit District (RTD) is offering free rides on its express, local, and hopper services for voters making their way to the polls. The free rides are part of the transit’s “Buses for Democracy” program.

To ride for free, passengers who are using fixed route RTD services will need to notify the bus operator they are going to and from the polls when boarding the bus, according to San Joaquin RTD.

“It is essential that everyone has the ability to perform their civic duty and cast their ballot,” RTD CEO Alex Clifford said in a statement. “No one should be denied their right to vote simply because they can’t afford a ride. Free public transportation on Election Day will help by providing access to those who may not have transportation and help ensure that everyone can participate in our democracy.”

For San Joaquin RTD routes, click here.

Discounted Lyft rides

Rideshare company Lyft is offering users a 50% discount on their rides to the polls. Users can get discounts on the company’s rideshare, bikeshare and scooter rides, according to Lyft.

To get a discount on a ride, users can preload the code VOTE22 before Election Day. During voting hours on Election Day, the code will be available to be used in every time zone for a discount of up to $10.

Riders can preload or activate the code directly in the Lyft app or in the apps of the company’s participating bikeshare systems, the rideshare company said.

After opening the Lyft app, here is how you add promo codes for rides, according to the company’s website:

Tap the menu icon in the top left corner

Tap “Rewards” in the menu that appears

Tap “Enter promo code” to add your code

Top “Apply” to finish