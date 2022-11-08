(KTXL) — California has 7 propositions voters will decide on Tuesday covering a range of issues from abortion to arts education funding.

Proposition 1 would enshrine the right to an abortion in the state’s constitution by adding language that would “prohibit the state from denying or interfering with an individual’s reproductive freedom.”

Propositions 26 and 27 both would legalize sports gambling if passed but how bets could be placed differs between the proposals. Proposition 26 would allow people to place sports bets in person at horserace tracks and tribal casinos. Proposition 27 would allow sports bets to be placed online.

Proposition 26 would also allow Native American casinos to offer dice and roulette games, which are currently illegal in California.

If passed, Proposition 28 would require arts education funding to be equal to at least 1% of the amount that was constitutionally required to be spent on education the previous year. Proposition 28 is the only proposition of the seven being voted on without official opposition.

Proposition 29 would require kidney dialysis clinics to have at least one physician, nurse practitioner, or physician assistant on site while patients are receiving treatment.

Proposition 30 if passed would increase taxes on incomes higher than $2 million by 1.75% and use the revenue generated to subsidize electric vehicle purchases, build charging stations for electric vehicles, and fight wildfires.

Proposition 31 would ban the sale of flavored tobacco products statewide. Flavored tobacco products are already banned in Sacramento and unincorporated areas of Sacramento County.