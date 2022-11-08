SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — There are dozens of races and measures on the election ballot in the Sacramento area, including for positions in Congress, the State Legislature and at the county and city levels.

Here are the key Sacramento area races to watch during the 2022 midterm elections.

Voters will decide on a new member of Congress in California’s 3rd Congressional District after the area was redistricted.

The district consists of areas that are east and northeast of Sacramento all the way to the Nevada border, as far north as Chester, as well as the eastern Sierra Nevada as far south as Personville.

The candidates who made it on the ballot for the General Election are Assemblymember Kevin Kiley and U.S. Navy veteran Kermit Jones.

Kiley served on the State Assembly since 2016 in District 6, representing much of Southern Placer County, Wheatland, and Folsom. Kiley was endorsed by former President Donald Trump and the Republican Party branches from Placer and Nevada counties, and the California Republican Party.

Jones is a veteran military who served in the Navy as a flight surgeon. He was deployed with the United States Marines to Iraq, where he provided care to injured service members and Iraqi civilians, according to his campaign page.

After his military service, Jones became a White House Fellow under President Barack Obama, working with the Secretary of Health and Human Services. Jones received endorsements from the California Democratic Party, California State Treasurer Fiona Ma, SEIU California, and U.S. Rep. John Garamendi.

California’s 9th Congressional District consists of Stockton and parts of San Joaquin County, along with portions of Contra Costa and Sacramento counties. Tracy, Manteca, and Ripon are also part of the district following the 2020 redistricting process.

The candidates who are on the ballot for the General Election are U.S. Rep. Josh Harder and Tom Patti.

Harder served as the representative for California’s 10th Congressional district since 2019 and is running for the seat in the 9th district due to redistricting. The representative has received endorsements from Rep. Jerry McNerney, who previously served in the 9th district, the Peace Officers Research Association of California, NARAL Pro-Choice America, Equality California, and the California Labor Federation.

Patti is a business owner who was elected to the San Joaquin County Board of Supervisors in 2016. Throughout his campaign, Patti has received endorsements from Assemblymember Heath Flora, Central Valley Impact Republicans, Californians for Life, San Joaquin Deputy Sheriff’s Association, and Stockton Police Officers’ Association.

The race for California’s 8th District in the State Senate includes Sacramento Vice Mayor Angelique Ashby and former California Insurance Commissioner Dave Jones.

After the 2020 redistricting process, district 8 encompasses the area around the city of Sacramento. It previously used to stretch from the Sacramento County area and Central Valley down to the Sierra Nevada and all of Inyo County, which is now covered by new Districts 4 and 12.

Ashby currently serves as Sacramento’s vice mayor while also representing District 1 on the city council. She has received endorsements from Gov. Gavin Newsom and Dr. Richard Pan, who previously represented most of what now constitutes District 8.

Jones has held multiple positions in public office, serving as a member of the Sacramento City Council, California Assembly, and then as California Insurance Commissioner. He’s been endorsed by California Democratic Party and Rafa Garcia, who ran against Jones and Ashby in the June primary.

Sacramento residents will decide on new city council members in three districts.

There are four districts up for election, but council member Rick Jennings II in District 7 is running unopposed. The three districts that will be decided on Election Day are Districts 1,3 and 5. Each of those districts will have a new council member.

Lisa Kaplan and Alyssa Lozano are the candidates for District 1, while Michael Lynch and Karina Talamantes are running for the seat in District 3 and Tamiko Heim and Caity Maple are in the race for District 5.

Measure O

This measure, also known as the “Emergency Shelter and Enforcement Act”, would allow city officials to provide more shelters for unhoused residents, but at the same time would ban homeless encampments if it were passed.

Measure O is one of four measures on the ballot for residents within city limits in Sacramento.

If passed, the city would be required to offer an available shelter space or allow an unhoused person to voluntarily move from public property. If that person rejects the offer or refuses to move, they would be charged with a misdemeanor.