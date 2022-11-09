SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — On Election Day Sacramento residents voted on three City Council District seats.

Districts 1, 3, and 5, were all up for re-election with each seat gaining a new council member. District 7 was also up for election, however, City Council Member Rick Jennings ran unopposed.

The outcome of the race for the 3rd District Seat between Karina Talamantes and Michael Lynch could lead to the Sacramento City Council having a 5-3 female majority. The other two district seats being voted on feature women facing off against each other.

As of 6:03 a.m. on Wednesday, Talamantes currently leads Lynch 1,990 votes to 1,774 respectively.

In the race for the District 1 Seat Lisa Kaplan has garnered 2,848 to Alyssa Lozano’s 1,864.

Caity Maple leads the race for District Seat 5 with 1948 votes compared to Tamiko Heim’s 1710.