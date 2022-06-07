SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — In addition to a number of statewide races, Sacramento County voters had their chance to determine which candidates will compete in the general election in November in a number of county- and city-level races.

Voters in Sacramento County had the option to help decide the next sheriff and district attorney for the county.

Sacramento County residents within Board of Supervisor Districts 2 and 5 were able to vote on their next Board of Supervisors representative. Residents can check their district using the Find Your County supervisor tool.

Sacramento City Council Districts Seats 1, 3, 5 and 7 were also voted on Tuesday. However, Rick Jennings II ran unopposed for District Seat 7. Sacramento residents can find out who their councilmember is on the City of Sacramento website.