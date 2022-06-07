SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — In the primary election, Sacramento County voters took their first step in finding a replacement for District Attorney Anne Marie Schubert, who has held the position since 2014.

Schubert is running for state attorney general and will leave the position open to one of the two candidates running for it: Alana Mathews and Thien Ho.

Mathews is a former deputy district attorney and has multiple endorsements from progressive groups in Sacramento, according to her website. She also has the endorsement of singer-songwriter John Legend.

Ho currently serves as the deputy district attorney and was the prosecutor for the Golden State killer case.