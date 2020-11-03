Sacramento County election officials warn of long lines on Election Day

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — People who want to vote in person on Election Day can do so at one of the 84 polling places in Sacramento County.

Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. and though many Californians have already mailed in their ballots, county officials are still expecting to see lines of voters Tuesday.

Even first-time voters like 21-year-old Spencer Castillo told FOX40 they couldn’t miss their chance to make their voices heard in 2020.

“You know, this is my first time voting, first time able to vote, so I thought I should do it, be a part of it,” Castillo said.

He joined more than half of registered Californians who voted early this general election.

But for those who are holding out until Nov. 3, local officials say to expect long lines at the door.

“I think people just need to be prepared if they waited until tomorrow to go vote in person, they may experience a wait,” said Sacramento County spokesperson Janna Haynes.

Poll workers ask voters to bring a face covering when visiting a vote center but say not wearing one won’t deny them their right to vote.

“We’ll ask them to wait, set up a special location for them to go that’s far away from other voters and staff and have them vote there,” Haynes explained.

As for the election outcome, county officials are urging people to have patience with only part of the results being released Tuesday night.

“We will not have final results by any means. Our first release at 8:15 will be mostly inclusive of everybody who voted early but we have hundreds of thousands of ballots, probably, yet to process that will not be in those election results,” Haynes said.

Nov. 20 is the last day local elections offices can receive and count a ballot as long as it’s postmarked by Nov. 3.

“We can’t certify the vote for sure until we reach that point. And so, it’s vital that we wait until everything is done and counted before anyone calls a race,” Haynes explained.

For the first time in a presidential race, Californians have the chance to register and vote on Election Day in 2020, making more people voter-eligible than in years past.

“Democracy is on the ropes,” early voter Kevin Santos Coy told FOX40. “If we don’t vote, we don’t deserve freedom. So, this is our voice. Everyone has a voice. Everyone is able to participate.”

For people who still haven’t registered to vote and would like to do so Tuesday, they are asked to bring paperwork that shows their Sacramento County address and proves they are eligible.