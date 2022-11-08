SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — Sacramento County voters that took part in the June primary election sent a few races and measures to the November general election.

The Sacramento County Board of Supervisors District 5 seat is up for the 2022 general election.

Sacramento City Council District seats 1,3,5, and 7 are on the November ballot as well. However, the representative for District 7, Rick Jennings II, is running unopposed and will likely win his seat.

Residents of Citrus Heights can vote on City Council seats 2,4, and 5.

Elk Grove residents will be voting for the mayor as well as city council seats 2 and 4.

Folsom City Council districts 1,3, and 5 are on the ballot. The District 5 seat has had some controversy surrounding it after Mayor Kerri Howell was at risk of being disqualified after having a fellow city council member help her gather her signatures for her campaign.

Residents of Galt, Isleton and Rancho Cordova also have city council seats up for election.

Residents of Sacramento County also can vote on 14 different measures. Three measures are related to school boards in the area, one measure is related to a cannabis tax, and there are also measures on the ballot regarding Sacramento County’s unhoused population.