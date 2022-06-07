SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — Sacramento County is in the process of choosing its first new sheriff for the first time since 2010, and it all begins with the primary election on June 7.

The seat became open after Sacramento County Sheriff Scott Jones announced his run for U.S. Congress in California’s District 3.

Only two candidates are in this race: Assemblyman Jim Cooper, D-Elk Grove, and Jim Barnes, an undersheriff in the sheriff’s office.

Cooper was a captain of the sheriff’s office before serving as an assembly member for eight years. It is Cooper’s second time running for sheriff, after previously running in 2010 and losing to Scott Jones.

If elected, Cooper would be the first Black sheriff in Sacramento County’s history.

Barnes is described as a close ally of Jones and he already has an endorsement from the Sacramento County Deputy Sheriff’s Association. Barnes is a 24-year veteran in the sheriff’s office and also serves as a board director for the Sacramento Metrolitation Fire Department, according to his website.