Sacramento County spokesperson says don’t expect final results ‘for at least a couple of weeks’

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Sacramento County saw record-setting voter turnout with an estimated 80% of registered voters casting their ballots.

So far, early results account for less than half of the ballots Sacramento County has received.

A lot of candidates in tight races are still holding onto hope as election officials work quickly to get ballots tallied.

“It’s a big task,” explained Sacramento County spokeswoman Janna Haynes. “I think it’s safe to say that we won’t have close to final results for at least a couple of weeks.”

The county has already tallied more than 340,000 ballots. But they still have roughly 360,000 to go, and that doesn’t include ballots that are in the mail.

The state will accept mail-in ballots postmarked by Nov. 3.

“The mail-in model automatically makes it take longer but we also know that that no-contact option was really important, particularly right now when we’re in the middle of a pandemic,” Haynes told FOX40.

So, many races are too close to call.

“Pride and humility are the two words I’m feeling right now,” said Bobbie Singh-Allen. Singh-Allen is leading in the Elk Grove contest for mayor, with 46% of the vote in early results.

But she’s not claiming victory.

“It is important to make sure every vote is counted so that everyone feels that they were seen and they were heard,” she said.

Incumbent Mayor Steve Ly, who is trailing by 11 points, said he’s also awaiting the final tally.

“Until every vote is counted, I am always hopeful. But at the end of the day, it is the seat of the people and it’s the people who will decide,” Ly said.

The third candidate in the race for Elk Grove mayor, Brian Pastor, did not respond to FOX40’s requests for comment in time for this report.

Election officials are urging patience with the process.

“We need to be very careful about making predictions or conclusions about races until we have all of the data,” Haynes said.

Sacramento County must have election results certified by Dec. 1.

While a lot of the races say 100% of precincts are reporting, election officials say that does not mean that all the votes are in by a long shot. Instead, it simply reflects that at least one ballot has been counted from every precinct.