(KTXL) — Sacramento County has about a 19% voter turnout for the California primary election as of Tuesday morning, according to the county.

County officials said a total of 163,045 residents have voted at this point in the primary. About 2,603 voted in person, 111,082 ballots were received by mail and 49,360 voters dropped off their ballots.

There are 864,181 registered voters in Sacramento County, according to officials.

Polls closed statewide at 8 p.m., however, anyone who is in line at that time will still be allowed to vote. This also applies to dropping off their mail-in ballot.

Those still needing to mail their vote in must have their envelopes postmarked for June 7. County elections offices can not receive mail-in ballots later than June 14.