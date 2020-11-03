Sacramento law enforcement on standby for possible Election Day unrest

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — State leaders and law enforcement agencies are preparing for possible protests this week based on the outcome of the election.

Metal barricades and caution tape surrounded the California State Capitol on Monday, with sets of portable security lights pulling into the western side of the building, three of them set up near the exterior of the governor’s office.

The California Highway Patrol is on tactical alert statewide this week, while denying any permits to demonstrate around the Capitol building.

A spokesperson Monday didn’t give specifics but said the agency has officers available to respond to any incident and that CHP will continue to monitor the situation and plan resources accordingly.

As some states request help from the National Guard ahead of Election Day, a spokesperson for the Governor’s Office of Emergency Services says there are no plans to do that as of Monday.