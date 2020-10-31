Sacramento law enforcement prepares for potential Election Day tensions

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Law enforcement agencies don’t know what’s going to happen with next week’s election any more than the public, but even if nothing happens, Sacramento authorities said they’ll be ready — just in case.

After a year of protests and demonstrations on both the left and the right, there’s a growing sense that on Tuesday night, political divisions could possibly boil over into clashes on the streets as the 2020 election results come in.

“We will be vigilant and we will take care of any problems that arise, but for people to be aware of what’s going on around them and try not to be in the middle of it so that they don’t end up as a victim or in the middle of a group that they’re not expecting to be,” Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Sgt. Rod Grassmann said.

Grassmann says starting this weekend, his agency is scheduling extra hours for some of its deputies.

“What we do do around national events or national disasters is that we move to 12-hour shift model rather than have a 10-hour,” Grassmann explained.

That extra two hours on shift means more deputies will be available if needed to “free up resources and personnel in case mutual aid is called or something unexpected happens, we are prepared,” he said.

Similarly, the Sacramento Police Department released a statement to FOX40, stating extra officers will be available “to monitor any protests or disturbances that may occur in conjunction with the elections. As with any protests or demonstrations that occur in our city, rolling road closures may be enacted if the demonstration becomes mobile.”

Also, the Downtown Sacramento Partnership is releasing a list of best practices for election night to its members, many of whom have already boarded up their store and restaurant windows because of an increase of protests downtown this year.

As for any issues at the polls, Sgt. Grassman says those need to be reported to the county’s election board, not 911: “They are in charge of elections, they set all of that up, they monitor that, and they would be the ones to call. Certainly, if at a loss, and as a last resort, they’re always welcome to call us and we will look into it.”

While law enforcement may be preparing for the worst this Tuesday, they are also hoping for the best.

“One of the great things about our democracy, and we are the envy of the world for is that we have peaceful elections and we have peaceful transfers of power,” Grassmann said. “We’re expecting that this time around, also.”