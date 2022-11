(KTXL) — There are multiple races in Sacramento and surrounding counties for the 2022 midterm election.

Races in this election will include seats in Congress, the State Senate, city council, and measures throughout the counties.

Polls opened at 7 a.m. and will close in California at 8 p.m. Results for all 11 counties can be tracked on this page and will be updated throughout the night and in the coming days.