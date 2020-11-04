Sacramento voters are deciding Measure A, the ‘strong mayor’ proposal

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The way the city of Sacramento is run could look much different after the election. Voters are deciding on Measure A, often referred to as the “strong mayor” measure.

Measure A would give the mayor centralized executive power, much like a CEO. As it stands right now, the mayor is one of nine equal votes on the city council.

If this measure passes, the mayor would give up that vote and instead have veto power over the council. He would also take over crafting the citywide budget, which is currently the job of the city manager.

Mayor Darrell Steinberg is pushing for the measure, saying it would help them get more done faster, while some members of city council say it gives too much power to one person.

“This current system requires or allows for every decision to be reargued a number of times and it slows everything down,” Mayor Steinberg said.

Vice Mayor Jeff Harris objected.

“When the power is more evenly distributed amongst the council, it levels the playing field, and you don’t get the kind of corrupting influences,” he said.

The measure would also require the city to set aside $40 million of its budget each year for youth development in underserved communities.

Steinberg said Measure A is desperately needed, but Harris said he worries the city can’t afford it.

“This year, we are in deficit and we don’t have $40 million,” Harris said. “To meet that requirement, we would have to cut core city services; that means park maintenance [and] community centers.”

If the measure passes, voters would need to elect a ninth councilmember.