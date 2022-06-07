SAN JOAQUIN, Calif. (KTXL) — In addition to a number of statewide races, San Joaquin County residents voted to determine which candidates will compete in the general election in November in a number of county- and city-level races.

Voters in San Joaquin County helped decide the next auditor-controller, superintendent of schools and district attorney for the county.

San Joaquin County residents within Board of Supervisor Districts 2 and 4 also voted on their next Board of Supervisors representative. Residents can check the map on the San Joaquin County website to determine their Board of Supervisor district.

Stockton City Council Districts Seats 1, 3 and 5 also voted on. San Joaquin residents can find out which district they belong to by checking their address against this map provided by the Stockton City Council website.