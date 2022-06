SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — Voters in San Joaquin County voted on a number of races in the June 7 primary, including the race for district attorney.

Incumbent Tori Verber Salazar and Ron Frietas are facing off to be San Joaquin County’s next district attorney.

Salazar has been the San Joaquin County District Attorney since 2015.

According to Frietas’s campaign website, he has been a prosecutor with the district attorney’s office for over 30 years.