SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — San Joaquin County voters will be voting on several city-level and county-level races during the 2022 general elections.

The San Joaquin County Board of Supervisors District 2 and 4 seats are on the ballot.

Residents of Escalon will be voting for both a City Council seat and a City Council short-term seat.

Lathrop residents will be voting for the mayor as well as a City Council seat.

City Council seats 2 and 3 are up for election in Lodi.

Manteca residents will be voting for the mayor as well as the City Council District 4 seat.

Residents of Ripon will be voting on a City Council seat.

Residents of Tracy will be voting for the mayor, for a City Council seat and on measure B.

Stockton residents will be voting for the City Council District 1 seat, as well as voting on a school district measure.