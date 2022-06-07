SOLANO COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — In addition to a number of statewide races, Solano County residents had the chance to determine which candidates will compete in the general election in November in a number of county-level races.

All voters in Solano County residents helped decide the next sheriff, superintendent of schools, assessor/recorder and district attorney for the county.

Solano County residents within Board of Supervisor Districts 3 and 4 also voted on their next Board of Supervisors representative.

Residents can check the map on the Solano County website to determine their Board of Supervisor district.