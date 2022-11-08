SOLANO COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — Solano County voters will vote on several candidates at both the county and city levels during the 2022 November general election.

The Solano County Board of Supervisors District 3 seat is on the ballot, as are Dixon City Council District seats 1 and 2.

Residents of Fairfield will choose among candidates for the City Council District seats 1, 3, and 5, as well as for the mayor.

Residents of Suisun City and Rio Vista also have city council seats up for election. Suisun City residents will also be voting for their choice of mayor.

Residents of Vacaville will vote on City Council seats 2, 4, and 6.

Solano County residents will have the option to vote on 5 different measures: D, E, M, Q, and S.