Some Yolo County voters receiving new ballot due to data error

YOLO COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — Yolo County officials say 581 registered voters received a mail-in ballot with an incorrect measure or race. 

Voters who got an incorrect mail-in ballot will have a new one sent to them along with a new voter information guide and letter explaining the issue. 

The Yolo County Elections Office says the problem was due to an error during a transition of data systems “where not all streets were correctly carried over into the appropriate precinct.”

According to the elections office, of those impacted in Davis, 90% of them live in the Covell Commons Condos and the 8th and Wake apartment complex, a housing community for Unversity of California, Davis graduate students.

The other impacted registered voters live in Winters, West Sacramento and Woodland. 

Davis – 280 Voters, 178 Households
   Main Areas Affected:
       Covell Commons Condos (193)
       8th and Wake Apartments (59)

Winters – 126 Voters, 57 Households
   Main Areas Affected:
       Kennedy Drive
       Ireland Street
       Potter Street
       Niemann Street
West Sacramento – 60 Voters, 29 Households
   Main Areas Affected:
        Westlake Drive
        Cummins Way


Woodland – 115 Voters, 53 Households
   Main Areas Affected:
        House Drive
        Bourn Drive
        Burns Way
        McKinley Avenue
        West Street
(Information courtesy of the Yolo County Elections Office)

