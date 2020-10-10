Some Yolo County voters receiving new ballot due to data error

YOLO COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — Yolo County officials say 581 registered voters received a mail-in ballot with an incorrect measure or race.

Voters who got an incorrect mail-in ballot will have a new one sent to them along with a new voter information guide and letter explaining the issue.

The Yolo County Elections Office says the problem was due to an error during a transition of data systems “where not all streets were correctly carried over into the appropriate precinct.”

According to the elections office, of those impacted in Davis, 90% of them live in the Covell Commons Condos and the 8th and Wake apartment complex, a housing community for Unversity of California, Davis graduate students.

The other impacted registered voters live in Winters, West Sacramento and Woodland.

Davis – 280 Voters, 178 Households

Main Areas Affected:

Covell Commons Condos (193)

8th and Wake Apartments (59)



Winters – 126 Voters, 57 Households

Main Areas Affected:

Kennedy Drive

Ireland Street

Potter Street

Niemann Street West Sacramento – 60 Voters, 29 Households

Main Areas Affected:

Westlake Drive

Cummins Way





Woodland – 115 Voters, 53 Households

Main Areas Affected:

House Drive

Bourn Drive

Burns Way

McKinley Avenue

West Street (Information courtesy of the Yolo County Elections Office)