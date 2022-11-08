STANISLAUS COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — Stanislaus County voters will be voting on several city-level and county-level races during the 2022 election.

Ceres residents will be voting on City Council seats 1, 2 and 4.

Residents of Modesto will be voting on the City Council District 5 seat and measures G, H and L.

Hughson residents will be voting on a City Council seat.

Patterson residents will be voting for mayor and on measures B and D. While residents of Turlock will also be voting for mayor and City Council District 1 and 3 seats.

Waterford residents will be voting on a City Council seat and measures B and J.

Knights Ferry School District, Westside Health Care District and Patterson Unified School District all have measures on the ballot as well.