STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — Some Stockton residents had the chance to vote for their next representative on the city council.

Stockton City Council Districts Seats 1, 3 and 5 were up for election. City Council members are limited to two 4-year terms.

Incumbent Sol Jobrack ran for re-election in District 1 against Felix Ogbah and Michele Padilla.

Michael Blower, Shoua Lo and Bridget Hawley-Ortiz ran for the District 3 seat. Jewelian Johnson and Brando Villapudua and ran for the District 5 seat.

Residents can find out which district they belong to by checking their address against this map provided by the Stockton City Council website.